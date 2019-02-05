Turfco, a Minneapolis, MN-based manufacturer of commercial turf care equipment, now offers a new, 30-inch drop seeder attachment for its popular TurnAer XT8 stand-on aerator. The patent-pending attachment allows crews to save time by requiring just one pass to both aerify and seed sports fields or turf.

“At this time when productivity is king, the new attachment allows landscapers to easily add a new service for customers and increase revenue, while actually decreasing time spent on individual yards,” said Scott Kinkead, executive vice president of Turfco. “Previously, this was a two-part process that required operators to go over yards twice to aerate and seed. Now, operators can get it done all at once.”

The seeder attachment mounts directly to the front of the TurnAer XT8 and has a 30-inch seeding width that matches the aerating width, eliminating wasted seed. The attachment is fully integrated with the machine, including controls to adjust the drop rate. The attachment holds up to 65 pounds of seed and includes a window so operators can easily see when it’s time for a refill.

The TurnAer XT8 was introduced in late 2016 and has become the aerator of choice for turf professionals for these following features.

Auto-depth control that ensures consistent tine depth throughout use

Zero-turn agility

30-inch aerating width that can still fit through a 48” gate

Unique design protects drive chains, stopping aeration debris from getting in chains

Sealed, self-aligning bearings and zero grease zerks

A 22-horsepower engine from Briggs & Stratton with a cyclonic air cleaner

Operator-focused standing platform that reduces vibration and shock for reduced fatigue and increased comfort

The XT8 and 30-inch drop seeder attachment are on sale immediately through Turfco Direct, which ships orders directly to customers. Turfco Direct offers contractors one-on-one customer support, 24-hour online purchases for equipment and parts, and guaranteed next-day air orders.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)