The FC 91 from STIHL® is a curved shaft edger that helps add a professionally landscaped look to sidewalks, walkways, and driveways. With its large 710 cc fuel tank and low-emission engine, it delivers 30% longer run times than the FC 90.

A vertical pleated air filter delivers better filtration and STIHL-exclusive IntelliCarb™ technology provides maximum RPMs when the air filter begins to clog. The curved shaft edger features one touch stop and a simplified starting procedure enabled by the semi-automatic choke lever. A notch on top of the product’s guard helps guide the user, allowing for increased control and helping to create cleaner, more precise cuts. In addition, users can adjust the edger’s depth wheel to the desired cutting depth for precision cuts. A skid plate protects the gearbox during use.

The professional “open” guard design of the 13.2 pound FC 91 curved shaft edger helps minimize clogging, allowing for more efficient cutting. Displacement is 28.4 cc (1.73 cu. in.), engine power is 0.95 kW (1.27 bhp), blade size is 8″, and arbor size is 1″.

