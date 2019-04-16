Part of the AP Series of STIHL Battery Products, the KMA 130 R KombiMotor gives professionals the ability to trim, prune, edge, clean, cultivate, and more with 13 optional attachments—all without gas, fumes, or exhaust emissions. The versatility of this multi-task tool makes it suitable for landscapers and groundskeepers alike.

“The battery-powered STIHL KMA 130 R KombiMotor can power up to 13 existing STIHL KombiSystem attachments, the same attachments available for the gas-powered Kombi system,” said Mike Poluka, product manager at STIHL Inc. “With one powerhead, professionals can streamline their operations by saving on storage space and maintenance of multiple units.”

The external AP Series battery source delivers professional-grade power for extensive use on a wide range of applications. It shifts the battery weight to the user’s back or hips, ensuring a lightweight, comfortable, and balanced position, regardless of the attachment being used.

The KMA 130 R KombiMotor features quiet operation enabling it to be used during extended hours, such as early mornings, evenings, holidays, and weekends. Instant starts allow quick movement from one task to another, and the variable speed throttle trigger has three performance levels so the user can select the operation speed that’s best for the job at hand, conserving battery energy and providing maximum run times. Level 1 is 0 -6,300 RPM; Level 2 is 0 – 7,200 RPM; and Level 3 is 0 – 8,500 RPM. In addition, the commercial-grade, brushless electric motor offers optimal performance and durability for a virtually maintenance-free service life.

The KMA 130 R KombiMotor includes a straight, solid steel drive shaft with a lifetime limited warranty; a multi-function control handle that can be adjusted with one hand; and an ergonomic rubberized loop handle for efficiency and comfort. The unit’s toolless quick-release coupling system makes it easy to switch between Kombi attachments and allows the multi-task tool to be dismantled into two parts for easy transport and storage.

The KMA 130 R KombiMotor’s water-resistant design offers landscapers the versatility to operate in wet or rainy conditions and complete tasks with fewer weather delays (STIHL AR backpack batteries are suitable in rainy conditions when used with a rain cover). A vertical hanging slot provides convenient, easy storage.

Batteries, chargers, attachments, and accessories must be purchased separately.

