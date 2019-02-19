The Toro® Greensmaster® eTriFlex™ Series is an all-electric riding greens mower. It carries no hydraulic fluid and utilizes all-electric components for traction, steering, lift, and cutting units. These new “EnergySmart™” models deliver an operationally friendly design with noise reductions and operational cost savings.

Built upon the Toro TriFlex® platform, the two new all-electric models include the Greensmaster eTriFlex 3360, powered by a Kawasaki® engine/generator and the Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370, powered by a lithium-ion Samsung® battery set.

Replacing all hydraulics with electrical components on the eTriFlex relieves worries of potential hydraulic leaks. It also offers cutting performance with turning radius-dependent reel and traction speed control.

The lower noise levels of this riding greens mower facilitate earlier mowing starts/tee times without disturbance to help the course conform to local noise regulations. The new engine/generator model is quieter than traditional engine powered models, while the lithium-ion powered model is virtually silent during operation.

Cutting performance has also been improved, especially on the perimeter cut, by monitoring each individual reel and traction wheel speed during turns. The individual reel and wheel speed control improves both the aesthetics and playability of the green by reducing the effect known as “Triplex-Ring”. This smart feature standardizes the clip rate of each individual reel to avoid turfgrass thinning on the inside reel during perimeter cutting, and reduces wheel turf scrubbing to improve the appearance of the cleanup cut, which ultimately leads to an increase in operational productivity.

The engine-powered eTriFlex with battery assist technology is up to 20% more fuel efficient. The lithium-ion based battery powered unit also has ample power and is virtually silent during operation.

“Our all-electric riding greens mowers incorporate some very important new features that will revolutionize the future of greens mowing as we know it,” said Helmut Ullrich, senior product marketing manager at Toro. “The result is a much quieter, easier-to-operate, labor saving machine that delivers a best-in-class level of cut quality, consistency, and playability.”

The Greensmaster eTriFlex features automatic slowdown in turns at high transport speeds, auto-brake functionality when the operator dismounts the mower, a foot-operated parking brake, and an optional mowing slowdown setting to help protect the integrity of the collar. The onboard Info-Center provides operators with more control and access to advanced diagnostic information than ever before. This control panel can adjust mowing and reel speeds; calibrate lift, steering, and traction; and engage the “slow-in-turn” feature to reduce damage on the fringe area of the green in turnarounds.

The Greensmaster eTriFlex 3360 engine powered model will be available this summer. The lithium-ion eTriFlex battery powered model is slated to launch in late 2019. All Greensmaster eTriFlex riding greens mower models are compatible with existing TriFlex cutting units and accessories.

