From pricing leaf removal jobs to hiring irrigation technicians, here are some questions from the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

BIDDING, ESTIMATING AND PRICING

A LawnSite Member shares his leaf removal pricing sheet, and asks for feedback. Share your thoughts…

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite Member is struggling with scheduling his biweekly customers, and is wondering if the consistency of having weekly customers makes it worth dropping the biweekly jobs. Share your thoughts….

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE

A LawnSite Member is asking for feedback on how to price planting materials that the homeowner already purchased. Do you charge an hourly rate, or use some other method? Share your thoughts….

HEAVY EQUIPMENT & PAVEMENT

A LawnSite Member from Middleburg FL is seeking landscape professionals who have done hurricane debris removal for FEMA or other insurance agencies, and advice on how to break into this kind of business. Share your thoughts…

PROFESSIONAL DISCUSSIONS

A LawnSite Bronze Member from Kansas is looking for advice on hiring quality irrigation technicians. Share your thoughts…

