From selling your lawn care business to help with estimates, here are some questions from the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite Member from Rochester Hills, MI is wondering how much a lawn business with around 70 accounts would be worth in his area? Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite Member from Florida is looking to sell his landscaping business that has around 150 residential accounts, sales of $200k, and four employees. He’d like to know how long he should expect it to take to sell the business, and if he’s more likely to sell it after the holidays. Share your thoughts…

BIDDING, ESTIMATING AND PRICING

A LawnSite Member who is new to the industry is looking for help on quoting a fall clean up for a customer. The yard is approximately 17,000 square feet, flat, and is fenced on one side. There are a lot of leaves that he will pile curbside for the city to pick up. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite Member from Harker Heights, TX wants to know how other professionals charge for leaf cleanups. Do you charge hourly, or by square footage? Plus, he’s looking for recommendations for a reasonably priced leaf vacuum. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite Member from north of Boston wants to know if anyone estimates jobs solely on square footage. His goal is to simplify/expedite the billing/estimating process and delegate it to the office/operations staff. Share your thoughts…

