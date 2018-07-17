Here are some popular landscaping and lawn care topics posted on the LawnSite forums this past week. Click on the links below and join fellow landscape professionals for the discussion!

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A young, new-to-the-industry landscape professional from the Washington, DC area is having some growing pains and is looking for advice from more experienced professionals about evolving into a two-man operation, what size pickup truck to use, hours of operation, and more. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite member has mixed thoughts on allowing his employees to use their cellphones while riding in the truck between jobs. Share your thoughts…

LAWN MOWING

A LawnSite member from Niagara, NY predicts that 2018 will be a drought year like 2016, based on easy cuts and his customers’ focus on their irrigation systems. What level of rainfall have you experienced in your region? Is it above or below normal, and how has that impacted your business? Share your thoughts…

TRUCKS AND TRAILERS

A landscape professional from Kalamazoo, MI has a “slightly odd” question about what size dump trailer to purchase. Share your thoughts…

Do you need feedback on a professional challenge you’re facing within your landscaping or lawn care business? Tap into the wealth of knowledge at LawnSite, the largest and most active online forum serving green industry professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, LawnSite has been a coveted place for landscape professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 1995.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!