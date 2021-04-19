Want to know the top issues on the mind of other landscapers? LawnSite, the top social network for landscape professionals, and part of the Turf family, announces a brand new home page highlighting exciting new features. You’ll find:

Hot Topics. The most popular questions and thoughts posted on LawnSite.com in all the forums. No more scrolling through various forums for the latest news. Now it’s all here on the home page–available at a glance for even easier participation.

Recent Discussions with the Most Replies. What posts are really getting people talking? Find them here. Track trends and gain insight on top-of-mind topics—while they're still being actively debated and discussed.

New Marketplace Listings. Want the best chance of snagging that Z-Spray before someone else? Brand new postings can now be found right on the home page making it even easier to grab that bargain to grow your business.

Recent Images. Sometimes a picture—or video—paints a thousand words. Landscaper-submitted plant disease photos, equipment particulars, client property "anomalies," and much more can be found here. Real photos from the real world of landscape care.

Turf Recent Articles. The latest news and research from the pages of Turf magazine and web site, part of the LawnSite® Network. Cutting edge how-to's and information written by industry experts.

Product Videos. So how does that Chapin WET & DRY hose-end sprayer work? View valuable content from LawnSite partners to aid job performance.

Top Forums. Still want to get straight to that Forum of interest? Simply click in the top right corner! The most popular Forums, like Lawn Care, Marketplace, and Business Management are all there–as well as the Full Forum List.

Check out the changes for yourself at LawnSite.com!