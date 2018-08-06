From employees taking smoke breaks to how to hoist your equipment, here are some popular landscaping and lawn care questions posted by the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A landscape professional from the Charlotte, NC area wants to know if a quote he gave on a 10-acre mow area with some trimming and weed spraying work is reasonable, or if the price he came up with is out of line. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite member from Rochester, NY is in his third year of business and has questions about profit margins. What is your profit margin, and what do you think is the ideal? Share your thoughts…

LAWN MOWING EQUIPMENT

A LawnSite member is sharpening his mower blades and has a pretty impressive setup. How do you hoist your equipment to do this task? Share your photos…

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT/EMPLOYMENT

A LawnSite member has several employees that smoke, and has noticed they are taking more breaks. Should he clock these workers out when they take smoke breaks, or do smokers get special privileges? How do you handle this with your employees? Read others’ suggestions and share your thoughts…

Do you need feedback on a professional challenge you’re facing within your landscaping or lawn care business? Tap into the wealth of knowledge at LawnSite, the largest and most active online forum serving green industry professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, LawnSite has been a coveted place for landscape professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 1995.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!