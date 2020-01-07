Here’s what members of the on-line forum, Lawnsite.com, had to say when asked if they are able to offer their workers off-season employment. (Posts have been edited for content and clarity.)

We could, but don’t. We don’t plow so that’s out. I hate snow related work due to the scheduling. I put some of the guys to work ‘here and there’ on house clean-outs but that’s rare. (I own a residential cleaning company as well.) My business partner and I have been considering buying a property or two to flip during off seasons. That would help our guys out work-wise. I think a lot of guys enjoy going on unemployment… for a few months.

My payroll person and accountant highly discouraged me from [laying off workers]. She said my unemployment rate would get high. I’d like to lay off at least one, maybe two, but I never understood the process.

I believe all employers Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA) rate is fixed at 6% of all employees’ wages up to [the first] $7,000 [you paid to each employee as wages] during the year…. on top of that, here in Maryland, the state rate ranges from about 1% up to 7.5% on the first $8,500 of wages each year… my guys take seasonal unemployment for 10 weeks starting after Christmas. I am in the highest rate each year (currently the 7.5%). (Editor’s Note: Employers must pay unemployment taxes for their employees based on FUTA. You owe federal unemployment taxes if you paid at least $1,500 in wages during any calendar quarter in the current or previous year, up to $7,000 per employee. Thus, the maximum amount paid is $420 per employee, and the minimum amount is $42. While the FUTA rate is 6%, most employers qualify for a tax credit up to 5.4% due to state unemployment insurance (SUI) tax rates. If you qualify for the highest credit, the minimum FUTA rate is .6%. Each state also has its own new employer rate for new businesses. — Summarized from Quickbooks.Intuit.com)

Last year I had some setbacks with employee issues. Things are better now but I feel I can’t grow much more unless I can keep guys working thru out the winter months…. One of the goals for next year is more contract work and less mowing only.

My trouble is the season is so short you can’t really make a ‘career’ out of it. It will always be a seasonal job unless you’re multi-talented. The snow and green seasons don’t seem to translate with each other (very, very few of the same employees) and the shoulders seasons (April and October-November) are too long. Couple that with many [employees] think the winters are too cold, and they simply don’t stay.

For us a plow event means nearly a week (sometimes more) of work. We haul snow too in addition to what others do (plowing, salting, sanding, etc.). But that’s still only 16 week’s worth of work in a 26-week season. The other weeks are maintenance of vehicles, making brine, restocking shovel trucks, prepping for the green season… but that will only float a few guys. If they were mechanically inclined and could weld/fabricate it would be easy to keep them busy but… then they’re $40 per hour employees.

Our season is 10-11 months. At the very least I employ my guys for that long and don’t lay any of them off. I honestly didn’t know how to do that, so I established these positions with 12 months of work and [sold] my services in 12-month contracts. I have in my contracts that we visit weekly in the busy season, but scale back to bi-weekly visits in the winter months. Honestly in January/February it gets slow, but I have thousands upon thousands of flyers/doorhangers that get distributed to target neighborhoods in this time. I was also raised on a tree farm so we tend to acres of pine tree trimming and thinning to help with the time. Most of my Jan/Feb work is NOT a billable hour for the business outside of contract work and a few enhancements. I see it as a retainer given the difficulty we encounter hiring these days. ♦

