Rotary Corporation, supplier of aftermarket outdoor power equipment parts, features maintenance and overhaul kits for lawn mowers and other small engines. These are among more than 300 new items in the company’s 2019 catalog.

Available for many popular brands, including Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki, and Kohler, Rotary maintenance kits feature up to 10 items. These include an air filter, pre-filter, oil filter, fuel filter, hose clamps, spark plugs, and oil. They are a quick and easy way to keep engines performing at maximum efficiency before, during, and after the season.

Overhaul kits from Rotary are available for a variety of small engines including Briggs & Stratton, Clinton, Kohler, and Tecumseh models. These kits feature all the parts commonly required to rebuild engines, including oil seals, intake and exhaust valves, a gasket set, piston assembly, and connecting rod.

Rotary offers more than 9,500 parts, tools, and accessories for outdoor power equipment. For example:

Rotary has a complete line of commercial-strength air, fuel, and oil filters for mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and golf carts. These are designed to protect engines under tough conditions while ensuring maximum efficiency and peak performance.

Rotary has introduced a variety of belts. Replacements for Exmark, John Deere, Toro, and Scag mowers, plus AYP, MTD, and Murray snow throwers are all available. Nearly 3,000 different belts are offered for outdoor power equipment. These include heavy-duty belts reinforced with high-strength aramid fiber and two-ply construction. They are engineered to meet rigid operating standards with excellent resistance to heat, oil, and abrasion.

To order the company’s 2019 catalog for servicing dealers and distributors visit rotarycorp.com.

