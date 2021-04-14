With the Brood X cicadas expected to emerge across 15 U.S. states in late April, Under the Weather® (UTW) has added an all-new WalkingPod™ Mesh to the company’s lineup of bug-screen Pods. The limited-edition WalkingPod Mesh is a warm-climate, wearable mesh-screen bubble that pops open in seconds to slip easily over the upper body as a breathable fully-enclosed cover.
“This Pod design has been in the works for some time, but with cicada season on the horizon, we decided now was the perfect time to roll it out,” said UTW Chief Executive Officer Rick Pescovitz. In addition to protecting from cicadas, it also offers protection from a variety of insects and pests, including mosquitos.”
Ultra-soft, fine-gauge mesh screened panels on all four sides replace the clear cold-treated PVC panels in the UTW’s cold-weather WalkingPod design. The mesh panels allow for superior airflow, which, coupled with the UPF 50 protective roof, helps keep users protected and cool in warm weather.
The WalkingPod Mesh features adjustable shoulder and waist straps to keep users’ hands free. It also has cinched armholes for walking around. The durable, formfitting mesh-screen bottom ensures a snug fit. The WalkingPod Mesh is available with Safety Yellow or Dark Gray trim.
Like all UTW Pods, the WalkingPod Mesh uses one-piece wire frame construction, so it’s flexible, pops open and folds down in seconds, with zero assembly required. The limited-edition WalkingPod Mesh is also packable for travel and folds into a compact backpack carry case.
Super-lightweight, easy to tote and wear, the WalkingPod Mesh is ideal for lawn crews, gardeners, beekeepers, hikers, dog walkers, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts.
The latest addition to the WalkingPod series, the WalkingPod Mesh is the first wearable addition to UTW’s free-standing Screen Pod collection, which features the six-person MonsterMeshPod,™ the MyPod™ Mesh individual tent, and the two-person MyPod™ Mesh 2XL.
“Our mission at UTW is to create products which help people feel safe, protected, and comfortable in all kinds of conditions and the WalkingPod Mesh does exactly that,” said Kelly Mahan, UTW president.
Cicada Fast Facts
- An estimated 6 percent of adults and 10 percent of children suffer from animal phobias, most commonly to insects.1
- Brood X is the largest of the 17-year cicada broods, occurring in parts of 15 states and DC.2
- There could be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, with the total population possibly in the trillions.3
- Cicadas emerge after the soil temperature exceeds 64 degrees, which is usually in mid-May.4
- Cicadas are attracted to the sound of power tools and may swarm around power lawnmowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, weed wackers, etc.5
Priced at $89.99, the WalkingPod Mesh is currently being sold as a pre-order exclusively at UTWPods.com. Fulfillment for pre-orders will begin mid-to-late April 2021.
