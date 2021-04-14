With the Brood X cicadas expected to emerge across 15 U.S. states in late April, Under the Weather® (UTW) has added an all-new WalkingPod™ Mesh to the company’s lineup of bug-screen Pods. The limited-edition WalkingPod Mesh is a warm-climate, wearable mesh-screen bubble that pops open in seconds to slip easily over the upper body as a breathable fully-enclosed cover.

“This Pod design has been in the works for some time, but with cicada season on the horizon, we decided now was the perfect time to roll it out,” said UTW Chief Executive Officer Rick Pescovitz. In addition to protecting from cicadas, it also offers protection from a variety of insects and pests, including mosquitos.”

Ultra-soft, fine-gauge mesh screened panels on all four sides replace the clear cold-treated PVC panels in the UTW’s cold-weather WalkingPod design. The mesh panels allow for superior airflow, which, coupled with the UPF 50 protective roof, helps keep users protected and cool in warm weather.

The WalkingPod Mesh features adjustable shoulder and waist straps to keep users’ hands free. It also has cinched armholes for walking around. The durable, formfitting mesh-screen bottom ensures a snug fit. The WalkingPod Mesh is available with Safety Yellow or Dark Gray trim.