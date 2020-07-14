Brought to you by

Highlighting its 20 years as a leader in plant health, Arborjet is offering a special promotion of its flagship product — the original TREE-äge®, which revolutionized the tree care industry. This product was designed to protect trees from Emerald Ash Borer and many other invasive insects, using a method that limits environmental impact.

“I can remember back in 2009 when TREE-äge was best described as a silver bullet. At the time, we didn’t realize how we completely changed the tree care industry! We think it’s only fitting as a thank you to more than 5,000 service providers and their customers that we make the leading process of tree injection even more affordable,” says Arborjet President and CEO, Russ Davis.

Through decades of research, field studies, and practical applications on millions of trees, TREE-äge insecticide has been proven to be highly effective against listed pests Emerald Ash Borer, Pine Bark Beetles, Gypsy Moth, and more.

This treatment/method from Arborjet:

Injects and seals the patented formulation directly into a tree’s vascular system. Nothing is placed in the soil or into the air.

Allows a tree to be treated for over 30 years if needed, before the cost is equal to that of removing and replacing a tree. Most cities retreat every 2-3 years.

Has allowed major cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Rochester to save their trees for a cost of less than $50 per tree.

Saves mature ash trees, which reduces energy costs and stormwater runoff, while maintaining property values for homeowners.

Offers long residual activity backed by years of research and independent university studies

Works with all Arborjet equipment

“We’re pleased the TREE-äge family has grown and is credited for saving millions of trees in an environmentally friendly way. We are proud to select the original TREE-äge to celebrate Arborjet’s 20th anniversary, and our legacy of providing the highest quality products and services in the industry,” adds Davis.

Based in Woburn, MA, Arborjet Inc. is the leading plant health care company, which for 20 years has focused on providing the most effective formulations and delivery systems to protect trees, shrubs, and plants from a wide variety of insect, disease, and nutritional concerns. For further information, visit https://arborjet.com/original-tree-age/.