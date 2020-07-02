Bad Boy Mowers, a Batesville, AK-based manufacturer of zero-turn mowers, is offering a sweepstakes in partnership with Chad Belding, star of “The Fowl Life” on the Outdoor Channel. One winner will be chosen to participate in a January 2021 hunt in California with Chad and the entire Fowl Life crew, which will be documented for Belding’s broadcast show, now entering its 12th season.

Entries will be accepted July 4th through Thanksgiving, and will be available at official Bad Boy Mowers dealers for every consumer that takes a test drive of a mower. Chad will be promoting the sweepstakes through not only the Fowl Life Show, but the Fowl Life podcast, This Life Ain’t For Everybody podcast, and his own social channels.

“Sometimes this world is a grind – I honestly found solace in my Bad Boy Renegade Mower before we even struck up this partnership, which is why it made so much sense,” said Belding. “Bad Boy Mowers and I share the same values, in terms of looking good means feeling good and that includes your lawn. The brand also supports the heritage and culture behind hunting, which made this a natural fit for us.”

Lennie Foree, marketing director for Bad Boy, commented, “I couldn’t be more excited about our association with Chad and The Fowl Life organization. Bad Boy Mowers is located right along the richest vein of duck and waterfowl hunting anywhere in the world and we understand better than anyone the care, upkeep and conservation planning that goes into keeping this sport, and lifestyle, growing for generations to come.”