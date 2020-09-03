Billy Goat, manufacturer of property cleanup products, is celebrating its annual Goatoberfest* campaign, a Fall Clean-up Spectacular providing combo deals plus finance options that support contractors through the optimal leaf season. Through 12/31/20 at participating dealer stores, Goatoberfest specials are being offered on any combination of blowers (starting at 9 gross hp†) with any Billy Goat 13.0 – 37.0 gross HP† debris loader. When combined with the company’s “Recovery Financing**” Special of up to 120-day deferred and zero down or low interest options up to four years, landscape contractors can benefit from Goatoberfest savings with the lowest financing ever offered by Billy Goat.

Billy Goat offers an extensive line-up of blowers from 6.0 to 35.0 gross HP†. Force wheeled blowers are up to 34% lighter and have up to 52% more debris blowing force and up to 55% more air velocity than others on the market. Aim n Shoot™ technology directs air flow where it’s needed, directly from the blower’s handle.

The award-winning Hurricane X3000 and Z3000 zero turn stand-on blowers features optimum commercial leaf and debris clean up from seamless operating controls to directional blowing options including left, right, and center. The Patented Quad Control Handle System™ provides seamless forward/reverse direction, automatic return to neutral, integrated operator presence control and a self-activating parking brake. The Patented Dual Deflector Air Flow System™ allows the operator to change angle of air flow for deeper more efficient cleaning of leaves and debris.

And, the award-winning Next Gen Debris Loader series (shown here) feature a square 10 gauge steel discharge chute that not only spreads to load but also has a 63% thicker back plate for added durability, extended life and ease of service. The poly housing liner features a non-counter sunk bolt pattern that has equal to or better life compared to quarter-inch steel liners in accelerated testing. These composite liners won’t cause secondary failures to engine shafts like a failed steel liner may.

The 13.0 – 37.0 gross HP† truck loaders offer Billy Goat’s exclusive dual shredding system with Piranha™ blade for extra shredding and best debris reduction, maximizing trailer loading across multiple properties, saving time and dump fees.

Electric start is featured on the 14.0, 18.0, 29.0 and 37.0 gross HP† models, with Vanguard® EFI†† power on the 37.0 gross HP† loader . the only Vanguard® EFI powered unit on the market. EFI delivers easy automotive-type cold weather starting as well as fuel savings up to 25% over carbureted equivalents†. And the 14.0 gross HP† unit is the only electric start on the market.

* Participating dealers. Goatoberfest offer good 8/1 to 12/31, 2020. Special is not in addition to other discounts that may already apply like National Account, Fleet, or Bid Assist rebates.

† Power rated by engine manufacturer.

Vanguard: All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

** Financing subject to credit approval.

†† Closed-loop EFI system fuel savings may vary based on debris loading conditions and other factors.