BOB-CAT®, a leading manufacturer of commercial-quality turf mowers, has launched its new “Mow Forward” campaign and website landing page. Through the campaign, BOB-CAT aims to support and encourage lawn care professionals who are facing concerns in the industry due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The new “Mow Forward” landing page features curated information about state regulations, safety recommendations and other information from industry experts and medical professionals. The website also includes financing and rebate programs that help professionals get equipment they need — even in uncertain times.

“We feel for our customers who are in unprecedented situations, but we also believe in them, that they can power through,” said Dan Riddle, marketing manager for BOB-CAT. “This campaign reminds them that they’re not alone, and they have the resources to succeed.”

Find out more at www.mowforward.com.

