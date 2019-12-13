Cub Cadet’s INFINICUT SM34 rotary mower was named the winner of the 2019 Innovation Award at SALTEX, an awards program celebrating the most technologically advanced equipment in grounds management. Beating out two other finalists, the SM34 was judged by a panel on: what the product offers the industry; and how it makes the life of the operator easier.

The panel described how Cub Cadet’s INFINICUT SM34 has “taken the rotary mower as we know it into the 21st century’ checking the environmental box thanks to its emphasis on a modern, clean power source, and utilizing the InfiniApp to eliminate wrenches and grazed knuckles when adjusting the deck height.” The introduction of a side collection system also impressed the judges, giving the operator a more comfortable and practical working position

“We are incredibly pleased and humbled to be named the winner of the Innovation Award this year,” said John Coleman, Managing Director, Cub Cadet UK. “The SM34 combines concepts, ideas, and customer feedback to take a known product and place it firmly in the modern era. We would like to congratulate all the other finalists and say a big thank you to all of our employees involved in bringing this fantastic machine to market.”

Launched earlier in the year, the SM34 can mow in the traditional sense or be used as a stand-alone vacuum. In cut mode, the incorporation of both a front roller and rear traction roller means the SM34 delivers a striping effect usually only achieved with a professional reel mower. The premium-grade, high carbon steel blades offer extended life, and come pre-balanced to exhibit less vibration, while the 34” cutting width combines the units lightweight design with better productivity.

