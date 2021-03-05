Artillian Tractor, a division of Curtis Industries, has launched a new modular UTV bed-mount tool storage system, extending the company’s accessory line to include utility vehicles.

The tool racks mount to the vehicle bed using adjustable metal brackets, custom designed for each application. A single tool rack can be used or the system can be configured with two racks on each side of the bed with additional storage structure over the bed. Once mounted, you can select the from any of the Artillian tool storage-transport attachments and configure to suit your needs.

The modular rack system allows you to keep tools close at hand, stored securely above the cargo bed, without interfering with the bed’s storage area.

“An extremely desirous aspect of this modular tool rack system is the ability to move accessories back and forth between your tractor and UTV,” said John Davis, VP of Sales at Artillian. “We’ve received quite a few requests from customers and dealers asking if we could find a way to make this system work on UTVs since we launched it earlier in 2020 for tractors and zero turn mowers.”

Each attachment comes with two pre-installed cam lever latches. These innovative latches allow attachments to be installed or removed from the tool rack in seconds without tools. (Attachments are sold separately.) When accessories are not in use, the system offers wall mounted rack options for convenient storage in your garage or barn.

Attachments include:

Chainsaw Mount (Bar lengths over 14-inches/under 4.5 inches in width)

Tool Box Storage (Two Sizes)

Open Top Steel Basket

Tool Rack (holds 4, long-handle tools)

5 Gallon Bucket Holder

Beverage Cooler Holder

Fuel Can Holder

Ladder Storage Brackets

The system mounts directly to the beds of:

Kawasaki: Mule Pro-FX/DX/FXR, Mule MX, & Mule SX Utility Vehicles

Kubota: RTV-X900, RTV-X1100C, RTV-X1120, & XG850 Utility Vehicles

Coming soon: Polaris Ranger, John Deere Gator, Can-Am, & Club Car Mount Kits

Expanded Tractor Cab Lineup

Curtis Industries has also added eight new tractor cab enclosure models for current model John Deere 1 Family 1023E/1025R, 2 Family 2032R/2038R, 2025R, and Kubota BX-80 Tractors.

The new cab models offer customers more options to better match their enclosure needs and budget. The new Curtis Base and Plus Cabs complement the existing Curtis Advantage Cab Series, and allow customers to add a high-quality durable cab to their tractor, starting at $2,395.

The new cab models provide a stable foundation to mount cab components to the tractor, avoiding the pitfalls of less expensive, poorly designed “soft” cabs that deteriorate in just a few years. Curtis Cabs are custom designed for each tractor model to provide long lasting protection from the weather and sun, and to add to the value of your tractor.

All Curtis Base, Plus, and Advantage Cab models include:

Interior Heater-Defroster

Venting Glass Windshield

Front Wiper – 12V 110 Degree Sweep

Custom Designed High Strength Curtis Frame

Steel Roof with Acoustical Headliner and Tapered Drip Edge

Powder Coated Finish – Custom Factory Color Matched/Corrosion Resistant

Pre-Drilled Holes for Accessory Work Lights and Mirrors

John Deere Cabs are fully Backhoe Compatible

Customers can select from three door options (roll-up, lockable vinyl hinged, or lockable all-steel) and two rear panel options (vinyl roll-up or glass).

The Base Cab model features durable clear vinyl doors that zip in place and roll up for out of the way storage in seconds. The rear panel window is also made of clear vinyl and stores easily in the rolled-up position.

“This cab is designed for the customer who occasionally requires complete protection from the winter weather or rain, likes year-round overhead coverage, and wants the flexibility to operate with doors and/or rear window rolled up and stored in place,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales, Curtis. “The Base Cab offers excellent operator visibility and is our most economical option.”

Plus Cab models feature upgraded framed clear vinyl doors. This traditional rear hinged door design provides an improved weather seal in cold or windy conditions, exceptional side visibility, and locks for added security. This cab also has a clear vinyl rear window that rolls up and stores out of the way in seconds.

“The Plus Cab is designed as a mid-point option for the customer who needs more weather protection than the Base Cab offers, prefers excellent side visibility, but does not need the maximum weather protection offered by steel doors with glass windows featured in our Advantage Cabs,” explained Davis. “These clear vinyl doors are lightweight and lift off without tools.”

Advantage Cabs offer the maximum protection from winter weather and feature lockable steel doors with large glass windows, and a glass rear panel window. Both the doors and rear panel window feature easy tool-less removal.

“The Advantage Cab is designed for the customer who requires full protection from the winter weather along with great visibility,” Davis commented. “Advantage Cabs offer the operator the ability to vent the front windshield and rear panel for comfort in the spring and fall seasons. During the summer, remove the doors and rear window for full four-season operation in comfort.”

Curtis Advantage Cabs are available on current model John Deere: 1023E, 1025R, 2032R, 2038R, 2025R, 300E; Kubota: BX1880, BX2380, BX2680; Massey Ferguson: 1700E/1800E; Mahindra: 1526/1626, Max26XLT; and New Holland: Workmaster 25S Tractors. All Curtis Cab Models (Base, Plus & Advantage) utilize the same Curtis Cab frame structure, so customers can upgrade or change their doors or rear panel if their needs or preferences change.

