Doosan Bobcat North America, a manufacturer of compact equipment, held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 27 to celebrate the start of construction for a new $70 million, 600,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution addition to its complex in Statesville, NC. The expansion project will double the facility’s footprint to nearly 1.2 million square feet and add 62 acres to the current 92-acre campus, making it the company’s largest manufacturing campus worldwide.

“As the demand for our products continues to grow, this investment not only increases production capacity and enhances our network of manufacturing operations throughout North America, but it also positions us to support our growing business now and well into the future,” said Mike Ballweber, President, Doosan Bobcat North America.

The investment brings additional employment opportunities, economic growth, and community involvement to Iredell County and the surrounding area. The Statesville operation’s current team of 400 full-time employees will grow substantially through this project, which will result in the creation of 42 new jobs in the first two years and up to 250 new jobs in five years for a total of 650 employees at full capacity. The hiring plan includes production, manufacturing, engineering, and operations positions, all of which offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages, initial and ongoing training, and the opportunity for career advancement roles.

Following official remarks, Doosan Bobcat North America executives used Bobcat equipment to move dirt in the ceremonial groundbreaking held at the site. The announcement comes on the heels of an earlier $11 million facility upgrade at Statesville, which was completed January 2021. The Statesville operations have been a part of Doosan Bobcat since 2008, manufacturing Doosan Portable Power and Bobcat products.

Within the new, connected addition, the expansion will add space for the following: manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods inventory storage. The building’s design includes high exterior windows to provide abundant, natural daylight helpful for a quality workplace environment. The design team includes Shultz + Associates Architects and Omega Construction as the construction manager. The project is slated for completion fall 2022.

Doosan Bobcat employs approximately 4,500 people at 13 facilities in seven states. Among its other U.S. facilities, Doosan Bobcat has engineering, research and development centers in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona; a training facility in Colorado; their North American headquarters is in North Dakota; and there are manufacturing facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

FEATURED IMAGE From left to right: Iredell County Commissioner Mallory; Statesville Mayor Kutteh; NC Labor Commissioner Dobson; Doosan Bobcat North America President Ballweber; and Doosan Portable Power Global VP Mathern.

