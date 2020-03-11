The Emerald Isle Solutions product line from LebanonTurf, a provider of plant nutrition for the golf and landscaping industries, has a new, permanently lower price point.

In addition to the lower price point, LebanonTurf has expanded its True Performance rebate program in 2020. Now it’s no longer a product bundle, so customers can get the rebate without having to buy LebanonTurf Country Club MD as well. The available rebates include:

● 10% rebate on $8,000 purchase of EIS

● 5% rebate on $4,000 purchase of EIS

And to show increased commitment to landscapers and managers in the turf industry, LebanonTurf is also giving away a $500 Amazon gift card each month, plus a $5,000 grand prize donation to the winner’s local GCSAA or STMA chapter.

Emerald Isle Solutions uses fulvic acid and sea plant extract to deliver nutrients directly to plants through foliar absorption. “Our customers really need an effective product to combat unpredictable weather and conditions, so they rely heavily on Emerald Isle Solutions,” said Chris Gray, Golf & Sports Turf Market Manager for LebanonTurf. “We’re celebrating this innovative product by giving them more value and more ways to succeed and support their staff.”

To enter the gift card giveaways, visit here.

