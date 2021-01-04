A weekly ranking of the top 25 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams is being sponsored this year by Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, and part of the Briggs & Stratton family of brands. The 2021 Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, in conjunction with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), was launched January 4 by USA TODAY Sports. For over 25 years, USA TODAY Sports has partnered with the NABC to produce the ranking.

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll will be conducted weekly throughout the men’s college basketball regular season. A panel of NABC-member Division I head coaches, representing each of the 32 Division I conferences, votes on the poll each week. The rankings are published by USA TODAY Sports online on Mondays and in print on Tuesdays, reaching an audience of more than 60 million sports fans. Ferris Mowers will also receive the naming rights of the Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy, which will be presented to the Division I men’s basketball team that finishes first in the final poll of the season in April.

“Each season, college basketball’s best teams are recognized through our weekly Coaches Poll and the presentation of the prestigious NABC National Championship Trophy,” said Craig Robinson, Executive Director, National Association of Basketball Coaches. “We are excited to partner with Ferris Mowers to amplify the poll and trophy, and in doing so, further celebrate the accomplishments of our game’s coaches and student-athletes.”

“College basketball has become such a phenomenon over the years and engages fans across the country of all ages and backgrounds and being a part of the Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll and NABC National Championship Trophy is an important opportunity for Ferris,” said Harold Redman, president of the Turf and Consumer Products Group at Briggs & Stratton. “Our distributors, dealers and customers can take pride knowing that the Ferris brand is associated with such a high-profile and exciting property.”

For more information on the Ferris Mowers College Poll, visit the poll’s site on USA TODAY Sports.