FMC Professional Solutions, a pest and turf management product manufacturer, is expanding FMC True Champions, its end user loyalty program, with the launch of the Dynamic Rewards rebate program. Dynamic Rewards offers a low-rebate minimum for more easily attainable rebates.

Lawn care companies can now take advantage of receiving two checks per year based upon purchases of FMC products. Additionally, the FMC True Champions program offers Business Building Solutions, a variety of resources to help lawn care companies better understand how to leverage marketing, sales, operational efficiency, and technical expertise to grow their company.

“FMC understands lawn care operators face different challenges when they have two or three production trucks rather than six or eight,” says Mike Sisti, marketing manager, FMC Professional Solutions. “FMC True Champions provides opportunities that include resources to differentiate companies in crowded markets and is structured to support growing LCOs that purchase products throughout the year, based upon their growth and regional agronomic conditions.”

“We wanted to build a rebate program that will help the aspiring LCO transition from working ‘in’ their business to working ‘on’ their business,” added Evan Parenti, Golf & Lawn market manager at FMC.

In addition to Business Building Solutions and Rebates, the FMC True Champions program has a focus on industry commitment. In addition to sponsoring the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) 2021 Legislative Days, new FMC True Champions members can also receive a free NALP membership, courtesy of FMC, while supplies last. To register for FMC True Champions, click here.