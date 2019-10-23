At the GIE+EXPO last week, it was hard to tear yourself away from the Automower® display at the Husqvarna booth. Not only was seeing the new all wheel drive 535 and 435X robotic mowers (profiled in the Turf Fall edition) zip up and down a 35 degree slope impressive, but hearing from Steve Uljua, robotic product manager for Husqvarna North America, about how this technology is befuddling both thieves and dogs was one of the more enjoyable and amusing aspects of the Show.

To create virtual boundaries for Automowers, Husqvarna also introduced new EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system that delivers an accuracy of up to one inch. The new system will significantly increase the flexibility of robotic mowers since virtual boundaries can be adapted to meet the ever-changing needs of sports fields and public spaces. EPOS technology further opens up historically challenging situations for robotic mowers, such as areas passing over hard surfaces or areas which are often remodeled. It also makes aerating and scarifying easier. It will launch with selected professional customers in the U.S. in 2020 and will work with Husqvarna Autonomous Operation, an autonomous solution for professionals maintaining large green spaces, which will be launched in 2021.

More Battery Powered Options

With no direct emissions and low operating costs, battery powered options were big news at several booths and Husqvarna was no exception. It added several new products to its growing portfolio of battery-operated solutions:

The new 520iHT4 hedge trimmer offers an extended reach (over 14 feet, thanks to a telescoping arm), a fast cutting speed, and an efficient brushless motor. Packed with features, Husqvarna’s quiet, lightweight, balanced, easy-to-use hedge trimmers are charged by a powerful 36V Li-ion battery. They offer reduced noise, vibration and maintenance.

Husqvarna also introduced a powerful, well-balanced and ergonomic battery-powered backpack blower: the Husqvarna 550iBTX . It delivers an impressive blow force (21N) within the battery-powered commercial space. With an integrated system, a high capacity backpack battery, and low vibrations, the blower is IPX4 weatherproof and features continuous boost mode and cruise control, as well as an intuitive key pad with battery status and running modes directly on the handle.

The Husqvarna K 535i is a lightweight battery powered cutter with low vibrations and user-friendly ergonomics. The excellent power-to-weight ratio makes it a versatile addition for lighter land or hardscaping jobs and perfect for quick and efficient cuts. It’s also suitable for concrete garden plates, granite, roof, and floor tiles. The K 535i is adaptable for wet and dry cutting and fits Husqvarna BLi200/300 batteries.