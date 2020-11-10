The Grasshopper Company, manufacturer of zero turning radius mowers and grounds maintenance equipment, was honored by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross for its contribution to American export growth. Grasshopper was the only Kansas company to receive The President’s “E” Award, the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. Exports.
“With American companies like these awardees successfully exporting to some of the most challenging markets around the world, we can continue to rebuild and reclaim free, fair, and reciprocal global trade opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
“Congratulations to Grasshopper on a truly prestigious honor and continued commitment to international growth. It is companies like this that prove that great things do indeed come from rural America,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., Kansas Senator.
“After decades of work to grow our international presence, this award comes as a great honor to the employees throughout our world headquarters and international importers who have worked tirelessly to promote and deliver the legendary benefits of Grasshopper equipment around the globe,” said Grasshopper President Stan Guyer. “Our vision has always been rooted in relationships and long-term goals, and the decision to enter global markets was a commitment by the entire Grasshopper team to expand our vision and our skill sets. From logistics to finance, from engineering and production to marketing, all Grasshopper employees play a key role in assuring international sales are as seamless as domestic sales. The company’s roots run deep in Kansas, and the expansion of international sales has allowed it’s employees and the region at large to benefit from the ripple effects of revenue generated from outside of the United States.”
The President’s “E” Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President and is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. Grasshopper mowers have been used by White House groundskeepers since 2003 for mowing, leaf collection, and snow removal.
