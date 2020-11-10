The Grasshopper Company, manufacturer of zero turning radius mowers and grounds maintenance equipment, was honored by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross for its contribution to American export growth. Grasshopper was the only Kansas company to receive The President’s “E” Award, the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. Exports.

“With American companies like these awardees successfully exporting to some of the most challenging markets around the world, we can continue to rebuild and reclaim free, fair, and reciprocal global trade opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“Congratulations to Grasshopper on a truly prestigious honor and continued commitment to international growth. It is companies like this that prove that great things do indeed come from rural America,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., Kansas Senator.