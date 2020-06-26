Husqvarna has announced the launch of its new Husqvarna Connect application. This new app connects users to their Husqvarna power equipment and provides immediate access to information about tools, technical specifications, parts and accessories lists, maintenance history, Operator’s manuals, and more. Husqvarna Connect helps make outdoor projects more productive and easier to manage by keeping users updated on their power equipment from the convenience of their mobile devices.

Once users download the app, they will have access to:

A digital service book to create a log of maintenance activities to keep track of their maintenance history and ensure equipment is running at its best.

Product overviews that provide technical specifications for products all in one place.

Various parts and accessories lists, including part numbers and descriptions to ensure parts and products always match.

Dealer information, including store hours and contact information.

Operator’s Manuals and troubleshooting guides to reduce product downtime and keep productivity levels tracking.

Monthly releases of new product connectivity options, which is currently only available for zero-turn mowers and tractors.

Tyranika Abrams, Husqvarna product manager digital experience, comments, “Husqvarna Connect provides a personalized user experience that allows [landscapers] to utilize modern-day technology to access the information needed to prolong equipment lifespan and allow products to work at full capacity.”

Additional features coming to the app will include:

“Buy Now” option where users will be able to purchase parts and accessories directly.

“How-To” videos with step-by-step information for performing maintenance tasks.

Push notification reminders for service activities.

Husqvarna Connect is available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store.