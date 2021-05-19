Hustler Turf Equipment, manufacturer of premium commercial and residential lawn mowers, is contributing a portion of all mower sales from May 17-31, 2021 to Folds of Honor. The 501(c)(3) provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or became disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. These educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some U.S. territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone.

“At Hustler Turf, we extend our unwavering support to the men and women who fight for our country,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products at the company. “We are proud to participate in this initiative with Folds of Honor because of the immeasurable differences they make for thousands of military families.”

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, Hustler Turf will donate $13 of every commercial and residential mower sold in the U.S. to Folds of Honor. The dollar amount represents the 13 folds performed during a flag-folding ceremony. To date, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some U.S. territories.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Hustler Turf brand mowers and are so thankful for their incredible life-changing support,” said Colonel Nick Nichols, Folds of Honor executive vice president of operations and relationships. “Together we can ensure that no military family is left behind on the field of battle. The gift of education provides generational change and is a lasting bridge to equality especially for the 41% of our recipients who are diverse. We salute you!”

Hustler Turf provides customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S., and has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, KS.

To learn more about this initiative, visit https://www.hustlerturf.com/folds-of-honor.