John Deere recently donated a new fleet of equipment to The Trust for the National Mall. The equipment will assist in maintaining the turf panels between the Capitol building and the Washington Monument in Washington, DC.

John Deere has been providing equipment for use at the National Mall for the past six years. In the first year alone, on National Public Lands Day, the company donated over $400,000 of equipment and attachments, as well as training and service.

“Since 2013, [we] have been honored to play a role in maintaining one of America’s most recognizable landscapes,” said Stephanie Johnson, director of marketing, turf and utility. “Through this equipment donation to the Trust for the National Mall, [we] can help keep America’s front yard beautiful for millions of visitors each year.”

John Deere is one of several corporations—including Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Boeing, American Express, and more—that are stepping up to help with the Trust’s Campaign for the National Mall, a major public-private partnership to make America’s most visited national park more sustainable, functional and beautiful for generations to come.