At the end of July, John Deere announced expanded compact equipment offerings with the introduction of the anti-vibration undercarriage system for its 333G Compact Track Loader. Designed to reduce machine vibration and increase operator comfort, the anti-vibration undercarriage system was created to combat operator fatigue and enhance user experience.

The new undercarriage option offers a solution to enhance machine operation, helping operators to remain focused on the job at hand. Key features of the anti-vibration undercarriage system include: an isolated undercarriage, bogie rollers, updated grease points, hydrostatic hose protection shield, and rubber isolators. By utilizing an anti-vibration suspension at the front and rear of the track frame and absorbing shock through the rubber isolators, the machine provides a smoother ride. These features also enable the machine to travel at higher speeds while retaining material on the job, and permit the machine to flex up and down, creating a more comfortable operator experience.

Designed with productivity in mind, the new bogie roller system allows for oscillating movement of the rollers, promoting smoother transitions when cresting a hill, improved stability on uneven grounds, and enabling larger debris to pass between the roller and track system. This updated design also features a new oscillating bogie arm, further enhancing efficiency. This design includes only four new grease points which are easy to access meaning operators can spend more time being productive.

Improving operator experience was a key priority during development of the anti-vibration undercarriage system. With that in mind, additional enhancements were made and a new angled steel shield was added to protect the hydrostatic hoses from exposure to debris. As a result, operators can expect less downtime due to a reduction in potential damage to the hydrostatic hoses. Additionally, rubber isolators were implemented to offer longer track life and allow easier repairs compared to other competitive solutions.

The anti-vibration undercarriage system is now available on zig-zag bar tracks on the 333G Compact Track Loader models. Read more about the 333G and other compact track loaders in this Get Equipped feature from the Turf Summer 2021 print edition.

In Other News From John Deere…

The company is now offering its JDLink™ Connectivity Service at no additional charge. Starting July 14th, 2021, customers no longer need to renew their JDLink™ connectivity service subscription and can enable their JDLink™ service on any compatible machine in their organization at no additional charge. Additionally, once customers enable JDLink™ connectivity, they can select to automatically activate all future JDLink™ compatible models, further streamlining fleet management.

Available on most new models, John Deere’s JDLink™ telematics solution delivers valuable fleet insights directly into the hands of the machine owner or fleet manager. The JDLink™ service enables customers access to vital data, such as machine location and utilization, time in idle, fuel level, upcoming maintenance, machine alerts, and more, all from a web or mobile platform. Beyond machine monitoring, the JDLink™ solution also enables John Deere Connected Support, enabling the dealer to remotely identify critical issues and take action minimizing potential downtime or by remotely sending software payloads to ensure the machine is running efficiently.

