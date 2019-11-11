Country Clipper is pleased to celebrate 30 years of manufacturing joystick controlled zero-turn mowers. In 1989, Country Clipper developed the lawn and garden industry’s first joystick operated zero-turn mower and they remain the industry leader in manufacturing joystick operated machines today.

Originally marketed under the Snapper brand name, Country Clipper officially launched the first joystick equipped zero-turn mower in Spring of 1990. While mechanically the machine functioned like the standard twin stick zero-turn mower, a linkage assembly enabled a single joystick to operate both wheel motors synchronously. When the joystick was pointed diagonally, each wheel motor would engage at just the right proportion to propel the mower diagonally. If the joystick was positioned to the left, the machine would maneuver in a zero-turn. It was simple: point the joystick in the direction you want to go, and the mower will do just that.

After early market success, Country Clipper soon began manufacturing joystick zero-turn mowers exclusively under the Country Clipper brand name. Today, Country Clipper offers 20 models of joystick operated machines with more than 30 years of design and user experience.

“From introducing the first stand-up deck to joystick control – innovation and experience are what separates us from the competition,” said Carl Shivvers, President of Country Clipper. “We continue to give users the best operating experience with the joystick steering zero-turn mower.”