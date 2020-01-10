The past holiday season was even more special for Chris Buzzard, owner of Hawcreek Landscaping LLC in Columbus, IN. He was selected from more than 6,700 commercial landscaping entrants as the winner of the Kubota SZ Standoff Sweepstake. He received a brand new SZ Series stand-on mower during a special ceremony at Jacobi Sales in Seymour, IN last month. Entries for the Kubota sweepstakes had been accepted through the last day of the 2019 GIE+Expo.

Available since January 2019, Kubota’s SZ Series is comprised of three models, including the SZ19-36, SZ22-48, and the SZ26-52. The stand-on mowers are designed for landscapers who mow zero lot homes or commercial properties with narrow lawns that can’t be mowed with zero-turn mowers. The Kubota SZ Series mowers are equipped with Kawasaki FX and FT EFI commercial engines and hydro-gear transmissions, and are designed with a low center of gravity for stability and fast travel speeds, up to 11 mph, depending on model.