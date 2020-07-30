New SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf from PBI-Gordon features a novel, emulsion-in-water (EW) formulation — a technological advance from emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulations that rely on solvents to solubilize active ingredients.

The emulsion-in-water technology of SpeedZone EW creates smaller particle size than EC formulations. This results in more active ingredients impacting the leaf surface for improved efficacy, plus a lower odor profile and lower Volatile Organic Content (VOC). And the EW formulation is engineered for use in low-volume and conventional sprayers.

Ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial turf areas, SpeedZone EW controls more than 90+ tough broadleaf weeds, including dollarweed, ground ivy, and spurge. It is labeled for use in the most common turfgrass species, including Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual ryegrass, perennial ryegrass, and tall fescue.

Other features of SpeedZone EW include:

A visual response within 24 hours; Weed death in 7-14 days

Rainfast in as little as three hours

Allows for reseeding in one week

*SpeedZone EW will be available for sale in fall 2020, pending state registrations.

Important: Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using this product. SpeedZone® and the PBI-Gordon logo are trademarks of PBI-Gordon Corporation.