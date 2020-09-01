Nufarm Americas, Inc. has reached a supply agreement with Nichino America, Inc. to market and sell pyraziflumid fungicide for use in the turf market. Pyraziflumid is a new broad spectrum Group 7 fungicide for control of several diseases in crop and turf uses and is currently under review by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Anticipated registration by the EPA is December 2021 with state registrations to follow thereafter.

“As a leader in the turf grass market, Nufarm is excited to be working with Nichino America to bring pyraziflumid fungicide innovation forward,” says Jason Fausey, PhD, Nufarm Turf & Ornamentals Technical Services Director. “Pyraziflumid represents an important new mode of action to our line of existing fungicide offerings. It is a strong new active ingredient with a high level of application flexibility that controls some of the most challenging turf grass diseases such as brown patch and dollar spot,” adds Fausey.

“This agreement allows Nichino to continue its focus on the agricultural crop protection business while maximizing turf uses of pyraziflumid through partnership with Nufarm,”says Dustin Simmons, Director of Business Development & Strategic Planning for Nichino America.

