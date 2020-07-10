Here are two new products: A keyless start for Kubota and a new lubricant line for ASV equipment.

Kubota Keyless Start

Orscheln Products has designed and launched a new product solution for Kubota Tractor Corporation. Called the “KSK”, it’s a Keyless Start Keypad that is proprietary to Kubota’s agricultural, construction, turf and utility vehicles. Features include:

Anti-theft, Wireless Enabled & Machine Hour Device.

Keyless Start Device, 3,125 individual programmable codes for owner, fleets, and equipment rentals.

Machine Usage log/meter per user.

Wireless access for all programmable functions and data logs.

Dedicated software, remote application available for users/dealers.

For more information on the Keyless Start Keypad for Kubota, click here.

ASV ELITE Lubricants

ASV Holdings Inc., manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the ELITE line of high-performance, heavy-duty lubricants. The new engine oil, hydraulic oil, and grease products are extensively tested for use in optimizing ASV equipment.

Not only does the ELITE line meet ASV’s rigorous performance standards, it also meets or exceeds most other industry service classifications. The products help to reduce fuel consumption, improve efficiency, and optimize performance in ASV machines.

The ELITE line is Tier 4 Final approved. The products suit all conditions: heat, cold and maximum load and performance. The hydraulic and engine lubricants match the extreme capabilities of ASV machines. They hold up to extremely high and low ambient temperatures all year long in the challenging conditions ASV machines are designed for.

The ELITE line includes four premium products: ELITE 5W-40 Heavy Duty Full Synthetic Engine Oil; ELITE 10W-30 Heavy Duty Engine Oil; ELITE Zinc Free 46 Multi-Viscosity Hydraulic Oil; and ELITE Green Grease NLGI 2. The lubricants are available in grease tubes, gallon jugs, pails and drums exclusively through the ASV dealer network. Find your nearest dealer at www.asvi.com/find-a-dealer.