The latest season of “Military Makeover,” which debuts today on the Lifetime Network (check local listings for screening times), was sponsored by, and includes equipment from, CASE Construction Equipment. The show, hosted by Montel Williams, enlists “designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.”

This new season — the show’s 20th — focuses on Steven Wojcik and his family in Strum, WI. Wojcik, who served four years of active duty with the U.S. Marines and, to date has served sixteen years in the Army Reserves, earned the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He continues to serve his community today as a Wisconsin State Trooper.

“We are honored to be a part of this. Wisconsin is where CASE got its start, and we’ve always had a strong working relationship with the veteran community, here in the state and throughout the country,” says Debbie Townsley, director of marketing — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “Steven’s story, which will unfold throughout the Military Makeover series, is inspiring. He has sacrificed so much for the community — and the love and dedication of his family and friends inspired us to participate as we did.”

CASE employees and equipment assisted in work on the renovation, as well as volunteers from CASE partner Team Rubicon, who deploys emergency response teams of military veterans, first responders and civilians. The project was completed last month. For more information on the show, visit MilitaryMakeover.tv.