The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon announced that Steve Tomac has joined the company as channel marketing manager. In his newly created role at PBI-Gordon, Tomac will work with the company’s marketing and sales teams to maximize market opportunities at a customer level. The position is instrumental in implementing a new level of channel focus as PBI-Gordon executes its strategic growth initiatives. With a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947, and is 100% employee-owned.

Tomac brings 21 years of industry and marketing experience to PBI-Gordon. Prior to joining the company, he was with John Deere, where he worked in various marketing and development positions.

A Michigan native, Tomac holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Indiana University, a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University, and Bachelor of Science degrees in both Agri-Business Management, and Ag and Natural Resources Communications from Michigan State University. He is active in the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA), serving as a foundation board member and past chapter president.

