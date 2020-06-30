The employee owners of PBI-Gordon announced Gary Wolf has joined the company as senior director of operations. Wolf brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the company. PBI-Gordon offers a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators, and other products for the professional turf and ornamental management industry.

Most recently, Wolf was director of active ingredient operations at Bayer, where he was responsible for the chemical manufacturing of active ingredients for herbicides, fungicides, and intermediates at four plants. Prior to that, Wolf was a production manager with Exide Technologies and spent more than a decade with Compass Minerals in various leadership roles.

“We are thrilled to have Gary on our team,” said Neil Cleveland, vice president and general manager of the PBI-Gordon Business Unit. “His leadership, experience and record of success will support our strategic growth and further enhance our efforts to manufacture and deliver exceptional products for our customers and industry partners.”

A former officer in the U.S. Army Reserves, Wolf earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Alabama and his MBA from Wake Forest University.

Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947, and is 100% employee-owned.