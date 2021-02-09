Rotary’s professional-grade lawn mower blades are now available in the Copperhead Six-Pack, a box of six value-priced blades that’s ideal for landscape professionals.

Tested for uniform hardness and heavy-duty performance, Rotary’s Copperhead blades exceed all OEM standards for operation and are ISO certified for quality, durability, and superior craftsmanship. Made exclusively in the USA with premium grade American steel, Rotary blades are precision-formed, strengthened, and sharpened to ensure longer wear and a cleaner, finer cut.

A major supplier of outdoor power equipment parts, Rotary has introduced over 300 new items for 2021. Available for servicing dealers and distributors, the new catalog includes photos, descriptions, and cross reference numbers for most all brands along with many hard-to-find and discontinued parts. The entire catalog can be downloaded in a PDF format from the company’s site.

Rotary serves customers in all 50 states and 75 countries around the globe. The family-owned company operates seven U.S. distribution centers plus a manufacturing division that produces lawn mower blades, edger blades, trimmer line and air filters at its world class facilities in Georgia and Arizona. Next day delivery is available to nearly 85% of Rotary’s customers in the continental U.S. with same day shipping for most orders received by 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Approximately 80% of Rotary’s complete line of parts are manufactured in the U.S.A.

Want to talk with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals about Equipment? Join the discussion in the forum at LawnSite.com.