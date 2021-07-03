Scag Power Equipment, manufacturer of commercial riding, stand-on and walk-behind lawn mowers, has partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on Sunday, July 4. Scag Power Equipment will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Erik Jones, at America’s National Park of Speed, located in Elkhart Lake, WI.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports to place the Scag brand on the legendary No. 43,” Chris Frame, president of Scag Power Equipment, said. “Off the track, we have an existing relationship with Richard Petty and Victory Junction [a camp committed to enriching the lives of children with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses]. We are thrilled to now team up on the track. Making this a perfect scenario for us, Road America is our ‘home track,’ as we are headquartered only an hour’s drive away, and Scag is the ‘Official Lawn Mower of Road America.’ We are an American company, and the race on Independence Day adds a greater level of excitement for everyone involved.”