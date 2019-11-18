For the seventh year in a row, Douglas Dynamics’ brands Fisher® and SnowEx® sold raffle tickets at the GIE+EXPO, October 21-23, 2019, in Louisville, KY, for a chance to win a limited-edition pink Fisher XV2 V-plow and SnowEx HELIXX poly hopper spreader. Douglas Dynamics raised a total of $11,173, with all proceeds going to Susan G. Komen® Kentucky. In total, the company has raised more than $85,000 for the charity since 2013.

Anna Miller from Casa Grande, AZ, was the winner of the Fisher XV2 V-plow, and Chad Green from Dyer, IN, won the SnowEx HELIXX poly hopper spreader.

“We’re thrilled to announce the money raised for Susan G. Komen Kentucky through our equipment raffles at GIE+EXPO,” said Katie Sandieson, director of advertising and business communications for Douglas Dynamics. “Given the timing of the show coinciding with breast cancer awareness month, and the great support we’ve consistently received from lawn and landscape professionals, this has always been the ideal event to focus our efforts. We’d like to thank everyone who helped make this another successful fundraising year!”

Booth space for the promotion at GIE+EXPO was donated by Sellers Expositions; Hedstrom Plastics donated the pink poly hopper for the HELIXX hopper spreader; and Fern Exposition Services donated the booth furnishings.