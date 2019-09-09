LMN, Inc., a Canada-based provider of landscape business management software, announced its move earlier this summer to a larger, newly designed office space in Markham, Ontario. The new corporate headquarters of LMN is located at 180 Enterprise Boulevard, in the heart of a growing area of the city. The new facility officially opened for business on June 3, 2019, and on September 17 the company is hosting a grand opening celebration with LMN crew and their families, members, partners, neighbors, local media, and community leaders.

“These are exciting times for our team as this move signals a major milestone in LMN’s growth,” said Mark Bradley, CEO of LMN. “As the high tech capital of Canada, Markham will give us access to an incredible pool of talent as we continue to grow the business. The new corporate headquarters features dynamic workspaces, a lunchroom and plenty of sunshine and inspiration.”

Located on the 2nd floor of a commercial space adjacent to the Toronto Marriott Markham, LMN’s 6,500 square foot office was designed by interior design firm Circle Design.

Since its launch in 2009, the LMN business management software for landscaping has been adopted by over 33,000 users across North America. Through its cloud-based platform, in-depth training options and support, LMN turns talented landscape professionals into smart business owners. With LMN, companies can ditch the paperwork and inefficiencies to price work for profit using one system that delivers results in as little as seven days. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses.

LMN, Inc. team at new headquarters that opened in June 2019

“This platform grew from our own challenges as owners of one of Canada’s largest landscape companies (TBG Landscape) said Janna Bradley, COO of LMN. “When we couldn’t find a software solution to replace the stacks of papers and countless Excel files, we decided to develop our own and share it with the industry. Today, our customers have budgeted over $125 billion, priced over $25 billion in design/build, maintenance and snow contracts and recorded 37 million clock-ins using LMN.”

LMN started from a dedicated desk at TBG. From there, it expanded into a refurbished mill in Whitevale, Ontario with 30+ employees. According to Janna, the new space in Markham not only reflects a spirited team culture but will serve customers well and allow space for future growth.

“The majority of landscape business owners run their business on gut instinct so LMN represents a huge change to the way they’re used to doing business, starting with building a budget,” said Jason Drews, senior client success manager at LMN. “Our customer service team is committed to guiding and supporting a customer’s transition from guesstimating to making decisions based on actual numbers. Our new Markham headquarters features the technology and space to deliver the LMN Academy training and other support options that our Canadian and American customers need to grow sustainable businesses.”

The LMN Academy, LMN’s software certification program, will now host its classroom-based series in a new training facility. These instructor-led training sessions focus on teaching landscape professionals how to maximize key aspects of the LMN software to increase job-specific efficiencies and ultimately, build profitable businesses.