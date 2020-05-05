Semifinalist voting began last week for the 2020 America’s Main Streets contest, announced Independent We Stand™, a nationwide movement of independent small business owners sponsored by STIHL, Inc. Voting runs through May 24 for the contest, which will award a $25,000 grand prize to the winning downtown. Additional contest prizes include: a STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S; a Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree; a Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town; a Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree; a PPG Paints $500 shopping spree; a public relations and social media recognition; and a plaque for the winner.

The goal of the contest is to draw attention to Main Streets throughout the country and their small businesses that not only provide a sense of place in our cities and towns, but also play a large role in the lasting success of local economies. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need for small businesses to survive, and the contest offers a simple way consumers and small business owners can support each other, say representatives.

With more than 616,000 total votes cast for 160 entrants during the nomination phase, the contest is currently narrowed down to quarterfinalists. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 25 and the winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced June 2.

The 2020 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

· Chattahoochee Main Street, Chattahoochee, FL

· Downtown Bedford, Bedford, PA

· Downtown Canton Georgia, Canton, GA

· Downtown Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville, IN

· Emporia Main Street, Inc., Emporia, KS

· Fernandina Beach Main Street, Fernandina Beach, FL

· Historic Downtown Hope, Hope, AR

· Historic Downtown Ripon, Ripon, WI.

· Historic Downtown Snohomish Association, Snohomish, WA

· Jacksonville Main Street, Jacksonville, IL

· LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation, LaBelle, FL

· Larned Main Street, Larned, KS

· Main Street Altus, Altus, OK

· Main Street Fort Pierce, Inc., Fort Pierce, FL

· Main Street Hayward, Hayward, WI

· Main Street Homer, Homer, LA

· Minden, Louisiana, Minden, LA

· NewTown Macon, Macon, GA

· Osborne Main Street, Osborne, KS

· Pittsfield’s Historic Courthouse Square, Pittsfield, IL

· Public Square, Columbia, KY

· Quincy Main Street, Quincy, FL

· Springhill Main Street, Springhill, LA

· Sweetwater Main Street, Sweetwater, TN

· Sykesville Main Street, Sykesville, MD

To vote online for quarterfinalists in “America’s Main Streets” contest, visit MainStreetContest.com.

STIHL products are sold through more than 9,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers from coast to coast – not big box stores. Associate sponsors include Nationwide Marketing Group, PPG Paints and Do it Best Corp.