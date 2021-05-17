On Armed Forces Day (May 15, 2021) — and every day — Toro recognizes those who serve in the United States military, as well as those who serve their communities across the country, with its American Hero Program. The equipment discount program offers current or former members of the military, and current or former firefighters and police officers, eligibility to save 18% off the manufacturer suggested retail price of Toro landscape contractor equipment.

“Toro equipment is relied on by many current and former military members, firefighters and police officers, either in a professional capacity or on their own properties, which is why we implemented this discount program to support these heroes,” says Ross Hawley, director of marketing at Toro. “We recognize the sacrifices our military and first responders make every day for this country, and the Toro American Hero Program is a small way we can honor them.”

Since Toro debuted the American Hero Program in 2014, many members of the military and first responders have taken advantage of the discount program to purchase new professional landscaping equipment.

Eligible current and former military members, firefighters and police officers with proper identification can visit any participating Toro dealer to receive the 18% discount on Toro equipment, including Z Master® zero turn mowers, Grandstand® stand-on mowers, and walk-behind commercial mowers.

To learn more about the program, please visit your local Toro dealer; find your dealer at www.toro.com/dealer.

