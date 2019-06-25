One of the most popular and widely used broadleaf herbicides on the market is celebrating its 50thbirthday. Manufactured and marketed by PBI-Gordon since 1969, Trimec has been a leading herbicide choice for countless homeowners and turfgrass professionals. With a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry.

Trimec was born when PBI-Gordon became the licensee to combine active ingredients 2,4-D, MCPP, and Dicamba. This gave the company the exclusive patent rights to the formulation in the U.S. Initially marketed as Fairway™herbicide, the first gallon was sold to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Trimec has truly been a transformative product over the past 50 years. Not only for our company, but for countless homeowners, retailers, and turfgrass professionals as well,” said Don Chew, CEO of PBI-Gordon.

Chew added, “From its founding in 1947, PBI-Gordon’s greatest strength has always been its creativity in exploring, inventing, and formulating pesticides that meet and exceed market needs, and deliver outstanding results to our customers. Trimec is no exception. Its highly effective formulation of 2,4-D, MCPP, and Dicamba ushered in a new era for turf care that continues to this day.”

The initial success of Trimec set in motion a process that eventually led to the introduction of numerous market-leading pesticides for turf, including the launches of SpeedZone®and Surge®broadleaf herbicides. During the past 50 years, PBI-Gordon has produced more than 80 variations of Trimec, from Trimec Classic Broadleaf Herbicide to the Company’s most recent innovation, Trimec Speed Lawn Weed Killer Concentrate, which controls 250+ broadleaf weeds, including dandelion, clover, chickweed, ground ivy, henbit, and wild violet with visible results in just eight hours.