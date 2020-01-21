Western Products recently completed their winter “Be the Spark Tour” for 7th grade Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students, and is looking forward to additional sessions in the spring. The Tour is a program of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s (MMAC) Council of Small Business Executives (COSBE) and gives MPS 7th-graders the chance to explore potential career opportunities and learn what educational steps are needed to achieve their goal.

This is the fourth consecutive year Western Products has hosted a tour of its Milwaukee headquarters and manufacturing facility, “We enjoy being a part of the Be the Spark Tour. It’s a fantastic program that shows young students how education can open the doors to more possibilities in their future,” said Customer Connect Specialist Jeffrey Kopp. “We’re happy to play a small role in inspiring these students to develop the necessary skills for their career path and hope to see some of these familiar faces again as they enter the workforce.”

During the tour, students meet with varying levels of employees from across different departments within Western Products including: Manufacturing, Engineering, Human Resources, Finance, Continuous Improvement, Tech Service, Marketing, and more. In these sessions, students learn the required level of education necessary for each role and what the average salary range is, plus they get the opportunity to ask questions and hear real world success stories.