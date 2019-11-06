How did you get your first chainsaw from Husqvarna? Maybe it was a gift or a hand-me-down. Maybe you bought it for yourself and felt great as you opened the box. What model was it? Whatever your chainsaw story, Husqvarna wants to hear it by November 10!

This year marks the 60-year anniversary since Husqvarna debuted its first chainsaw — the Husqvarna 90. Over the decades, Husqvarna has continued to improve the chainsaw with noise reduction, lighter weights, Air Injection®, the X-Torq engine, and Auto Tune®. These technologies can be seen in products like the 545 Mark II, the 56, and 572 XP.

To celebrate the achievement, Husqvarna has created a limited edition photobook featuring stories of Husqvarna chainsaws old and new. Husqvarna also created a collector’s edition vinyl record featuring the sounds of some of the company’s most historic saws through the years. Landscapers can enter for a chance to win the book and album by telling Husqvarna the story of your first Husqvarna chainsaw.

Deadline is this coming Sunday, November 10. Enter here.