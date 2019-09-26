Kubota is giving owners of commercial landscaping companies the opportunity to win an SZ Series Kubota mower through the SZ Standoff Sweepstakes. Entering can be done by filling out the form on the SZ Sweepstakes page. Double your chances with a second entry into the sweepstakes simply by uploading a photo of a commercial Kubota mower and the name of the business owner’s local Kubota dealer. A third and final entry can be submitted by having your badge scanned at the Kubota booth at the GIE + Expo next month in Louisville, KY. One winner will be selected approximately a week after the sweepstakes closes on October 18, 2019.

Available since this past January, Kubota’s SZ Series is comprised of three models, including the SZ19-36, SZ22-48 and the SZ26-52. The stand-on mowers are designed for landscapers who mow zero lot homes or commercial properties with narrow lawns that can’t be mowed with zero-turn mowers. The SZ Series mowers are equipped with Kawasaki FX and FT EFI commercial engines and hydro-gear transmissions, and are designed with a low center of gravity for exceptional stability and fast travel speeds, up to 11 mph, depending on model.

