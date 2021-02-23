Brett Hill of Brett’s Lawn Maintenance in Richmond, VA, was named the winner of Toro’s first-ever virtual contractor event giveaway. His prize: the all-new Toro® Z Master® 4000.

The win came at the perfect time for Hill, who recently had to sell his stand-on mower when he ran into operational challenges due to COVID-19. “Having this is truly a huge blessing, and my first impression when I learned that I won was that this is life-changing. I felt like I was on cloud nine. I was just speechless,” said Hill.

Believing he would soon need to downsize his business and focus on smaller customers’ lawns he could maintain with a walk-behind, the gifted Z Master 4000 Series will allow him to continue to serve his entire customer base. Brett’s Lawn Maintenance serves Richmond, and surrounding areas in Glen Allen, Chesterfield, Henrico, Chester, Ashland, and Varina. Brett’s Lawn Maintenance works hard to provide services in lawn and yard maintenance, cleanup and hauling, fertilizer treatment, and much more.

Hill’s new Z Master 4000 zero-turn mower is powered by a 31hp Kawasaki® engine and can reach speeds up to 12 mph and 18,500 fpm blade speed. It’s equipped with Toro’s patented TURBO FORCE® deck system constructed with 7-gauge high-strength steel.

“This giveaway caps a fantastic virtual contractor event,” said Jared Nuessen, product marketing manager at Toro. “It is our goal to build the highest quality and most productive, durable, and comfortable machines to help contractors grow their business. The newly launched Z Master 4000 fits that mold while also having the style to turn heads whether it’s on a trailer or on the turf, and we are thrilled it will be a gamechanger for Brett. We wish him the utmost success as he explores what’s possible with his new machine.”

Hill will now be able to tackle Virginia lawns all day with the comfort of the MyRIDE® suspension system. He’ll also have the added conveniences of an electronic deck lift assist, two cup holders, tire-view pods, USB ports, and deck step guide with anti-slip floormat.

Hill picked up his brand new zero-turn mower from his local Toro dealer, Knabe Outdoor Power Equipment, in Midlothian, VA. Toro Z Master 4000 zero-turn mowers are available at more than 1,500 authorized Toro dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 74055 HDX model mower is valued at $10,799.

