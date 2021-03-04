With the launch of its online parts site, Z Turf Equipment makes it significantly easier for customers to purchase parts and accessories for the company’s complete line of professional turf care equipment, including Z-Spray, Z-Aerate, and Z-Seed machines.

Product manager Jonathan Guarneri said the online parts site complements the brand’s 700-plus dealers across North America. It gives lawn care professionals a convenient new option for purchasing genuine Z Turf Equipment OEM replacement parts and accessories.

“As more and more customers look to the convenience of ordering online, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to purchase genuine parts and accessories for their equipment and older Z-Spray machines,” Guarneri said. “With so many online outlets offering non-OEM parts that can compromise the performance and durability of their machines, there is a distinct need for a true OEM parts solution. Now, customers can be confident that they’ll receive the authentic quality and unmatched performance genuine Z Turf Equipment parts deliver.”

The site offers advanced search functionality, which enables customers to use model and serial numbers to access exact machine diagrams for virtually any current model, or earlier Z-Spray and Z-Plug models. This makes it easy to select the right parts and accessories the first time.