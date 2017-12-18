Each year, American Nurseryman Magazine features an entire issue dedicated to the new and improved plants released for the upcoming new year. That is, brighter color, renewed fragrance, improved disease resistance and more.

And each year, Pantone, the color authority in the design industry, releases their Color of the Year. For 2018, they have chosen ultra violet. The choice is described by Pantone as “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, ultra violet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

However you interpret the chosen color, the key to any color trend is to know how to use ultra violet in clients’ landscapes. Last year, the Pantone Color of the Year was Greenery.

Below, we’ve highlighted ten new plants that will bring shades of ultra violet to your landscape designs and installations for 2018. You can check out the full list of all the new 2018 plants featured in American Nurseryman Magazine.

Common name: First Editions® Virtual Violet™ lilac

Trademark: PPAF

Introduced by: First Editions® Plants

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 3 to 7

Ornamental features: Shiny violet new leaves, deep purple stems, raspberry-purple buds and fragrant violet flowers; leaf petioles remain violet well into summer

Habit, size: Dense, upright; 6 to 8 feet tall by 5 to 7 feet wide

Culture: Full sun

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: #2, #3 and #5 containers

Common name: Nepeta Neptune

Trademark: PPAF

Introduced by: Concept Plants BV

USDA hardiness zone: Zone 5a

Ornamental features: Large, blue flowers; flowers abundantly and is reblooming; firm foliage can be used for tea

Habit, size: Compact, bushy; 8 inches tall by 8 inches wide

Culture: Full sun, semishade; sand, loam calcium-rich soil

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: Liners; bare root; 2 plant containers

Common name: Penstemon Purple Candles

Trademark: PP27,315

Introduced by: Concept Plants BV

USDA hardiness zone: Zone 6a

Ornamental features: A perfect purple Penstemon with bicolored flowers and very large flower clusters; flowers abundantly and reblooms after pruning

Habit, size: 12 inches tall by 16 inches wide

Culture: Full sun; well-drained soil

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: Liners; bare root; 2 plant containers

Common name: Sage

Trademark: ‘Rose Marvel’ PPAF

Introduced by: Darwin Perennials

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 4a to 9b

Ornamental features: Largest flowers of any rose or pink S. nemorosa on the market; stunning display of color in spring and summer

Habit, size: 10 to 12 inches

Culture: Plant in sunny location; fertilize monthly for best plant health and flowering

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: Susceptible to spider mites

Availability: Liners; quart, 1-gallon, 2-3 gallon

Common name: Betony

Trademark: PPAF

Introduced by: Intrinsic Perennial Gardens Inc.

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 4 to 9

Ornamental features: Vigorous plants have crinkled green foliage that looks great all season; June into July, short spikes of pink-purple bloom on 24-inch stems

Habit, size: 18 to 24 inches tall by 18 inches wide

Culture: Full sun to light shade; well-drained, average to light soil

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: Long-lived and trouble-free; deer resistant

Availability: Liners; 70-plug and 1-gallon containers

Common name: Ambrosia™ perennial hibiscus

Trademark: Summer Spice® Ambrosia™ PPAF

Introduced by: J. Berry Nursery

USDA hardiness zone: Zone 5

Ornamental features: The Summer Spice Perennial Hibiscus Collection features never-before-seen bloom colors, flower forms and naturally compact growth habits; Ambrosia features dramatic, bright pink blooms

Habit, size: Naturally compact; 3 feet tall by 3 feet wide

Culture: Full sun; keep soil moist but not saturated

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: Liners; 1- and 2-gallon containers

Common name: ‘Green Twister’ purple coneflower

Trademark: Not indicated

Introduced by: Jelitto Perennial Seeds

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 3 to 8

Ornamental features: Lemon-green petals emerge and carmine-red centers increase with age; horizontal petals; uniform, sturdy habit with abundant flowers

Habit, size: Will grow like ‘Magnus’; 40 inches tall and wide

Culture: Full sun; average garden soil and moisture

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: Seed is currently available from Jelitto; liners should be available now through wholesale growers

Common name: Spanish lavender

Trademark: Bandera Pink

Introduced by: Kieft Seed

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 7a to 10b

Ornamental features: Sturdy, bushy plants lots of flowers in spring and summer; attracts butterflies and honeybees; large, soft pink “flags” on spikes with deep rose flowers

Habit, size: 7 to 9 inches

Culture: Full sun; long-day beneficial, but will flower in short days; no vernalization needed; naturally compact, no PGR needed; medium water, fertilize every two weeks

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: Susceptible to mites and aphids; scout for Botrytis, Phytophthora, leafspot and root rot

Availability: Liners; quart, gallon containers; also available as raw seed

9. Aquilegia scopulorum

Common name: Utah Blue columbine var. ‘Native Roots’

Trademark: Native Roots™

Introduced by: Native Roots

USDA hardiness zone: Zone 4

Ornamental features: This Native Roots™ aquilegia is uniquely small player; it has a beautiful blue color in both the bloom and foliage

Habit, size: 8 to 12 inches tall and wide

Culture: Sun to part shade; low water after establishment

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: Mildew resistant and drought tolerant

Availability: Plugs, 4-inch and 1-gallon containers

10. Scutellaria scordifolia ‘Pat Hayward’

Common name: Sky’s Edge™ scutellaria

Trademark: Sky’s Edge™

Introduced by: Plant Select

USDA hardiness zone: Zones 5 to 10

Ornamental features: Rounded plant with deep, purplish blue blooms in summer; well-behaved plant for rock gardens or hot, small areas next to sidewalks or driveways

Habit, size: 12 to 16 inches tall by 16 to 20 inches wide

Culture: Full sun; well-drained loam or sandy soils; moderate to dry conditions

Pest/disease problems; unique resistance: None indicated

Availability: 2.5-inch, quart and #1 gallon containers