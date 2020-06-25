When the live stream of the UceLi Quartet performing Puccini’s “Crisantemi” was broadcast last Monday, the audience, though a bit green in their knowledge of fine music, nevertheless appeared rooted to their seats. The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain marked the reopening of its doors after its pandemic shutdown with unusual concertgoers — 2,292 house plants brought in from local nurseries. The plant patrons, which filled all the seats of the auditorium, was the idea of Conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia.

After the concert, the plants were donated, with a certificate from the artist, to first responders in recognition of their work. Liceu’s Artistic Director & Curator Blanca de la Torre decided the concert would offer a different perspective for the Theatre’s return to activity, a perspective about humanity’s essential relationship with nature. According to the press release, the concert was a “highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music, and nature.” During the concert Ampudia produced pictures and a video of the performance. Both will be part of the Contemporary Art Collection of “la Caixa”.

The concert was an initiative from the Liceu, Ampudia, and Max Estrella gallery.